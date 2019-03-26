Midland Trail High School Lockdown Lifted

UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A soft lockdown status was implemented and lifted at Midland Trail High School, earlier this morning. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

School staff at Midland Trail High School were notified by a student this morning of a threatening message written on a wall in a bathroom. The school was placed on soft lockdown status, and police were notified of the message and responded accordingly. After a search of the school was conducted the soft lockdown status was lifted.

“We have to treat every potential security threat as if it is a legitimate threat. This requires a large manpower commitment to the school affected, which detracts officers from conducting other law enforcement duties,” says Sheriff Fridley. “This also disrupts the normal school day for the students and staff for an extended period. This also imposes undue stress for everyone involved. During a lockdown status, parents are even prevented from entering the school grounds to pick up students.” Sheriff Fridley also states that the consequences for making such threats, regardless of the means of issuing the threat, can be quite severe. “It doesn’t matter if the perpetrator is 14 years old or 40, they will be approached with the same sense of seriousness, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

_______________

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Midland Trail High School has been placed on lockdown.

The specific reason is unknown at this time, but there has been a threat made.

We will update you as we learn more.