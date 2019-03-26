Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Midland Trail High School Lockdown Lifted
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Midland Trail High School Lockdown Lifted

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 26, 2019, 10:42 am

73
0

UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A soft lockdown status was implemented and lifted at Midland Trail High School, earlier this morning. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

School staff at Midland Trail High School were notified by a student this morning of a threatening message written on a wall in a bathroom. The school was placed on soft lockdown status, and police were notified of the message and responded accordingly. After a search of the school was conducted the soft lockdown status was lifted.

“We have to treat every potential security threat as if it is a legitimate threat. This requires a large manpower commitment to the school affected, which detracts officers from conducting other law enforcement duties,” says Sheriff Fridley. “This also disrupts the normal school day for the students and staff for an extended period. This also imposes undue stress for everyone involved. During a lockdown status, parents are even prevented from entering the school grounds to pick up students.”

Sheriff Fridley also states that the consequences for making such threats, regardless of the means of issuing the threat, can be quite severe. “It doesn’t matter if the perpetrator is 14 years old or 40, they will be approached with the same sense of seriousness, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

_______________

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Midland Trail High School has been placed on lockdown.

The specific reason is unknown at this time, but there has been a threat made.

We will update you as we learn more.

Previous PostJussie Smollett’s attorneys say all criminal charges dropped
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University. At Monmouth, she was actively involved in the student-run television studio, HawkTv. There she anchored, reported, produced and directed. After graduation, she headed to Sacred Heart University in Connecticut where she received her masters in broadcast journalism and digital media while interning at a radio station. Yazmin has always had an admiration for storytelling and idolized news anchors growing up especially WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa. She always had a love of public speaking and writing and knew journalism was the right career for her the moment she stepped into her college television station. She’s beyond thankful WOAY gave her this opportunity to live out her dream career. She loves working out, cooking, going on long drives and watching movies, especially A Star is Born.

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X