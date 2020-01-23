Midland Trail High School carries on the legacy of late principal by honoring academic achievements

HICO, WV (WOAY) – Midland Trail High School held their annual Academic Trail Assembly.

Teachers and administrators honored students by giving learning lamp patches and pins to those who passed five weighted classes and had a 3.5 GPA every 9 weeks.

This was a ceremony that started back in 2016 and since the passing of Diane Blume, the principal who started it all, they continue to do it to not only honor the students but honor her.

“Our former principal, Diane Blume, she started this tradition here at the high school honoring students for their academic successes. For years, students have been able to earn letters in athletics and she wanted students to have the opportunity to be recognized for their academics,” Mae Kessler, an English teacher, said.

A big part of the ceremony are the guest speakers who are also Midland Trail graduates. This year, it was the Honorable Judge Thomas Ewing and Robin Hildebrand who founded Blue Smoke Salsa and now heads up sales at Adventures On The Gorge.