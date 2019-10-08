Middle Schoolers Learn Money Management Skills Through ‘Get a Life’ Program

COAL CITY, W.Va (WOAY) – “Get a Life” is a West Virginia State Treasury program designed to help middle school students learn the importance of education and money management. On Tuesday, students at Independence Middle School got to have that firsthand experience.

When the middle schoolers are handed their life card as they walk in, they’re given a job with a certain income and family size.

“They get to go through life twice. The first time they go around they have a card that gives them a certain job that is something received with only a high school diploma,” Hanna McIntyre, an 8th grade English teacher, said. The second time they go around they have a job that’s from vocational school or higher education and the two times they budget they can kind of compare. They have more money with one than the other, so it’s a way to kind of urge them to think about vocational school or higher education.”

Sitting at each table were Independence High School students involved in the National Honor Society. They were responsible for selling the younger students groceries, electricity and other commodities. One senior, Makenzie Holley, even played the role of the Grim Reaper giving random students cards with surprise expenses.

“I like to go toward the table where they’re just spending the money for fun and the kids that are buying the high-end stuff because they think they have all this money and then bam! Your car is hit with a tree. Two hundred dollars, so kind of how it is everyday,” Holley said.

All of this to get the students ready for what they will experience in the real world.

“They get hands on experience they can actually see for themselves how much money is placed toward other things that’s not fun like the utilities or insuranc and they kind of get to understand real life just a little bit hands-on,” McIntyre said.