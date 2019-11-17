Middle School students participate in the First Lego League Qualifier

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Middle school students from all over the state competed in the First Lego League qualifier. The event occurred at WVU Tech.

Students programmed Lego robots to undertake a serious of missions related to the theme.

The theme was “City Shaper,” the teams used innovative solutions to address problems or issues with buildings and spaces in their local communities.

Team Mega Maybots of Peterstown in Monroe County says that it’s really exciting to be here. “We’re very excited that most of our school is here we’ve usually had like two teams per year but now that we have a third it is very exciting.”

The qualifying teams will move onto the state level competition on December 7th at Fairmount State University.