Middle School Student Airlifted To Hospital After Suffering From A Serious Fall

RICHLANDS, VA (WOAY) – A student has been airlifted to a hospital after suffering from a fall at school.

Richlands Police Department tells WOAY that a call came in at around 11:09 am of an injury. Once police arrived on the scene, a female student at Richlands Middle School suffered a fall and had to be airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center due to a head injury. The age of the student has not been released at this time. It is also not known what caused the girl to fall.

The Richlands Police Department released the following statement on Facebook: “Med-flight is currently landing at the football field of RHS to transport a medical emergency from the middle school. The family of the patient has been notified and this is serving as a public service announcement to denounce any rumors that may have already begun. Again, this is simply a rescue call for a medical emergency!”