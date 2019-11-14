Michigan man sentenced in fatal WV hit and run

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A man accused of killing a West Virginia woman in a hit and run has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Jermaine Baird, 30, of Detroit, entered his plea in Cabell County this week. Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles sentenced him on Tuesday to one to five years in prison.

Baird fatally struck Carol Brooks in 2018 while she was walking in Huntington, then escaped to Michigan where authorities found his car.

When he was arrested in August, he also had outstanding warrants accusing him of being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.