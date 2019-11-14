Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Michigan man sentenced in fatal WV hit and run

Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 14, 2019, 05:14 am

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A man accused of killing a West Virginia woman in a hit and run has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Jermaine Baird, 30, of Detroit, entered his plea in Cabell County this week. Circuit Judge Christopher D. Chiles sentenced him on Tuesday to one to five years in prison.

Baird fatally struck Carol Brooks in 2018 while she was walking in Huntington, then escaped to Michigan where authorities found his car.

When he was arrested in August, he also had outstanding warrants accusing him of being a fugitive from justice in Ohio and being in possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist.

