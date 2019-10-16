Michelle Rotellini becomes new President & CEO of Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Board of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce today announced Mrs. Michelle Rotellini to be the new President & CEO of their organization. The opportunity was the result of Mrs. Ellen Taylor announcing her retirement in September after 26 years of leadership to the Chamber.

Mrs. Taylor said, “It has been an honor and pleasure to work at the Chamber for the past 26 years. While I am looking forward to my retirement, leaving Beckley will be difficult as I have met so many great people. I will especially miss the wonderful people at the Chamber who worked with me each day to help build the Chamber and improve the community. Beckley will always be my second home.”

Mrs. Rotellini commented, “I am very excited about my new role as the President / CEO of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. My predecessor, Ellen Taylor served our region well by creating an alliance of businesses and individuals committed to serving our area. I look forward to continuing her legacy as I lead our Chamber of Commerce into the future by supporting and encouraging business and commerce and attracting new people to the area.”

Richard Jarrell incoming Chairman of the Chamber for 2020 said, “Our Chamber has a rich history of results under the leadership of Ellen and her team. She leaves a great legacy and we appreciate everything she has done and we wish her nothing but the best in her retirement. But today we embark on a new path with new leadership with a new leader and we as a Board are very excited about Michelle and her vision of what our Chamber can look like in the future.”

Mr. Jarrell also said, “This transition comes at a time when the Chamber will celebrate 100 years of serving our community in 2020 and we will have many opportunities to look back where we’ve been and also look toward an even brighter tomorrow.”

Transition will occur sometime around the first of December if not sooner.