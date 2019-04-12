Michael Growe Signs With Concord

New Richmond, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East senior Michael Growe signed a letter of intent Friday to continue his golf career at Concord University.

Growe, who plans to major in biology and is considering a career as a physician or physical therapist, was part of a Warrior golf team that won back-to-back Class AA team state championships in 2016 and 2017; they finished third in 2018.

He will be teammates again with Wyoming East graduate Brett Laxton, who has made a positive start to his golf career with the Mountain Lions.

Growe says one of the major factors in signing with Concord was the school being close to home, along with getting to know the coaches and future teammates.