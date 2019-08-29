Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Michael Cerveris And His Band Coming To The Grove

Yazmin RodriguezBy Aug 29, 2019, 11:02 am

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- Actor Michael Cerveris and his band, Loose Cattle, will be at The Grove this Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Loose Cattle is an Americana band based in New Orleans and New York. Formed in 2008 by Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye, the band arose from the duo’s shared affection for the musical and emotional rough and tumble of Johnny Cash’s duets with June Carter Cash, crossed with X’s John Doe and Exene. Cerveris is a West Virginia native (raised in Huntington) and two-time Tony Award-winning actor (now starring in Netflix’s Mindhunter, and recently, Amazon’s The Tick, Fox’s Gotham, and HBO’s Mosaic) who served as a sideman for Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould before launching his own music career.

Check out The Grove’s Facebook page for more information!

 

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY.

