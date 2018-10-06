BREAKING NEWS
Michael Buble and wife ‘wished we didn’t wake up’ amid son’s cancer battle

By Oct 05, 2018

(ABC NEWS)- It’s no secret that Michael Bublé’s been through hell the past two years, ever since he and his wife, Argentinian model and actress Luisana Lopilato, learned that their then-three-year-old son, Noah, had liver cancer.

While Noah’s is doing well now, Bublé gets emotional every time he talks about the anguish his family experienced.

Appearing on Australia’s morning program “The Today Show,” the singer teared up as he recalled learning of the diagnosis.

“What we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being,” he said. “I much rather it’d been me. I wished…many times I wished that it had been.”

 

Bublé, 41, and Lopilato, 31, revealed in 2016 that their eldest child was ill; last year, Lopilato said on a talk show that the “worst is now over.” Today, Bublé says what pulled them through was all the support they received, not just from friends and family, but from his fans all around the world.

“There were a million times that my wife and I were just, y’know…struggling to survive, and to breathe,” Bublé said. “And more times that people could understand, sometimes we wished we didn’t wake up. When we did, we felt the love of those people, we knew they were praying for us. We knew there was goodness out there.”
“It gave us faith in humanity, to be really blunt. It was just massive,” he continued.

In addition to five-year-old Noah, Bublé and Lopilato are parents to son Eli, 2 and daughter Vida, who was born this summer. His new album, “Love,” will be out Nov. 16.

 

 

 

 

