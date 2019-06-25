Meth Arrest Made In McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested for possession of meth after a traffic stop. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office released the following information:

On 06-25-2019 in the early morning hours deputies made a traffic stop in the Iaeger area of McDowell County on a David Lawrence Cline from the Isaban area. Upon conducting the traffic stop Deputies learned that David Cline was wanted out of Buchannon County Va. Upon searching David Cline incident to arrest Deputies found a quantity of Methamphetamine packaged for delivery. He was arrested for Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and the fugitive warrant from Buchannon County Va. David Cline was arraigned this morning in front of Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $51,000 was set for the West Virginia Charges and he was remained back into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting the extradition charge.