Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Meth Arrest Made In McDowell County
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Meth Arrest Made In McDowell County

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 25, 2019, 12:36 pm

48
0

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested for possession of meth after a traffic stop. McDowell County Sheriff’s Office released the following information:

On 06-25-2019 in the early morning hours deputies made a traffic stop in the Iaeger area of McDowell County on a David Lawrence Cline from the Isaban area. Upon conducting the traffic stop Deputies learned that David Cline was wanted out of Buchannon County Va. Upon searching David Cline incident to arrest Deputies found a quantity of Methamphetamine packaged for delivery. He was arrested for Possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance and the fugitive warrant from Buchannon County Va. David Cline was arraigned this morning in front of Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $51,000 was set for the West Virginia Charges and he was remained back into the McDowell County Holding unit awaiting the extradition charge.

 

Previous PostWoman Charged In DUI Death
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X