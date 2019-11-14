Mercer School helps keep the homeless warm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – With the temperature dropping you’re probably breaking out the weather clothes. For the homeless, it may not be that easy.

“It a blessing, this is amazing, I just love them,” said Fred Kinder from Amy’s House of Hope.

Within a week, the students at Mercer School came together and collected nearly 1,000 pieces of warm items for the homeless. Items included gloves, hats, socks, and scarves.

“These items will be given out at Amy’s House of Hope. We have several people it comes in they don’t have this looking for gloves and socks that are battling the cold temperatures right now. So we’ll be giving these out, and we also make a trip to Charleston and Beckley. So we’re just not helping Princeton West Virginia,” said Kinder. We all work together, we will be giving these out tonight”

Mercer’s Elementary Student Council chose Amy’s house of hope for the service program this month. Each classroom collective donated pieces of warm clothing to help the community.