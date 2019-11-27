Mercer Mall receives reduced motion tax liability

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – There is good news for store owners at the Mercer Mall. Commissioners have approved the motion to reduce tax liability for Mercer Mall.

“We understand that economics is really tough right now especially in rural communities. The Mercer mall has been going through a series of changes this past year and what we try to do is beware of those changes. It went to about $16.2 million in assets value and we’re trying to take that down to $15 million,” said County Commissioner, Greg Pucket.

Pucket says about 35 percent of the stores are vacant and by utilizing the mall he hopes it will bring many businesses to Mercer County. The tax reduction change will go into effect during the next fiscal year.