Mercer County Woman Wins $2,500 In Easter Egg Hunt

MERCER COUNTY., WV (WOAY) – Although Easter was earlier this month one woman just received her lucky prize.

Ashley Miller of Bluefield, was smiling ear to ear as she received her $2,500 check from Bill Cole Auto. This was the dealerships first ever “Mega-Egga Hunt” which began on April 5th.

In order to encourage the community to participate each morning the dealership would post clues on Facebook to give residents an idea of where the egg could be hidden.

After 19 days Miller came to claim the prize and she already has plans on what she’s using the money for.

“Cheer-leading for one because cheer-leading is expensive and also I caught up on some bills and then the rest will be used on my kids.”

Miller adds that she almost walked over the egg but, decided to dig in the ground and shortly after uncovered the golden egg.

Bill Cole Auto would like to thank everyone who participated but they do have plans to make this a traditional event.

Comments