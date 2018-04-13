Mercer County Woman Pleads Guilty in Murder of Her Mother

MERCER COUNTY– A Mercer County woman has pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of her mother.

Amanda Proffitt plead guilty to 2nd degree murder on Friday in Mercer County Court.

Proffitt is accused of shooting her mother, Connie Proffitt in the back of the head after an argument last April. Proffitt was orginally charged with first degree murder.

Prosecutes say if the judge accepts the plea, Proffiit could face up to 40 years in prison. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 8th.

