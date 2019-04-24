Mercer County Woman Accused of Incest and Sending Child Pornography

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A Princeton woman is facing a long list of charges including, sexual abuse and incest. This is after deputies said she sent child pornography on Facebook.

The investigation began once authorities received a cybertip that a Facebook user was sending child pornography, Mercer County deputies said.

It was revealed that 42-year-old Elizabeth Haway allegedly, sent numerous videos of child pornography and committed other sexually motivated crimes.

Haway is charged with:

Use of a minor to produce obscene matter

Use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct

Distribution of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree

Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree

Sexual Abuse by a parent

Distributing material by a parent depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Incest

Haway is behind bars in Southern Regional Jail.