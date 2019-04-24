Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mercer County Woman Accused of Incest and Sending Child Pornography

Terell BaileyBy Apr 23, 2019, 22:02 pm

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A Princeton woman is facing a long list of charges including, sexual abuse and incest. This is after deputies said she sent child pornography on Facebook.

The investigation began once authorities received a cybertip that a Facebook user was sending child pornography, Mercer County deputies said.

It was revealed that 42-year-old Elizabeth Haway allegedly, sent numerous videos of child pornography and committed other sexually motivated crimes.

Haway is charged with:

  • Use of a minor to produce obscene matter
  • Use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct
  • Distribution of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct
  • Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree
  • Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree
  • Sexual Abuse by a parent
  • Distributing material by a parent depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct
  • Incest

Haway is behind bars in Southern Regional Jail.

