Mercer County Woman Accused of Incest and Sending Child Pornography

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- A Princeton woman is facing a long list of charges including, sexual abuse and incest. This is after deputies said she sent child pornography on Facebook.
The investigation began once authorities received a cybertip that a Facebook user was sending child pornography, Mercer County deputies said.
It was revealed that 42-year-old Elizabeth Haway allegedly, sent numerous videos of child pornography and committed other sexually motivated crimes.
Haway is charged with:
- Use of a minor to produce obscene matter
- Use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct
- Distribution of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct
- Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree
- Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree
- Sexual Abuse by a parent
- Distributing material by a parent depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct
- Incest
Haway is behind bars in Southern Regional Jail.