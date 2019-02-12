Mercer County Veteran Announces She Will Run To Unseat Eric Porterfield In 2020

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County Veteran has announced she will run against Eric Porterfield in 2020.

Tina Russell says she is running to unseat Eric Porterfield surrounding his recent remarks on LGBT people. Porterfield says gay people are a modern day form of the KKK and a terrorist group.

Russel released the following statement on her Facebook page:

“Yesterday was for you Mercer County and our entire beautiful state of West Virginia. Love for our neighbors has to be the central part of our politics.

I, Tina Russell, am running for the Mercer County House of Delegates.

I plan to fight with love to help :

create legislation that helps those recovering from addiction have access to longer term residential treatment care in the state of West Virginia, more comprehensive wraparound services for children, that may decrease their need for out of home placement, and more funding to improve the public education system we already have , instead using public education dollars on Charter Schools we don’t need.