Mercer County sues drug wholesalers, state pharmacy board for opioid epidemic

Advertisement



PRINCETON, WV (BY: KYLA ASBURY, WEST VIRGINIA RECORD) – The Mercer County Commission is suing three major drug wholesalers, a physician and the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy after it claims they are responsible for flooding the state with prescription drugs.

The board of pharmacy, McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Cardinal Health 110 and Dr. Harold Anthony Cofer Jr. were named as defendants in the suit.

Mercer claims the defendants played a significant role in creating what amounts to a public nuisance by flooding the county with excessive amounts of dangerous and addictive medications, according to a complaint filed June 6 in Mercer Circuit Court.

Related

Comments

comments