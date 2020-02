MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A local Mercer County student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Kayli Mann, a graduating senior at Pikeview High School in Mercer County, WV, has been named one of more than 4,500 candidates in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools this year.