Mercer County Schools suspend attendance incentives for the rest of the month due to sickness

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – With many kids out sick due to sickness, Mercer County Schools has announced it is suspending all attendance incentives and reward programs for the month of February.

Mercer County Schools released the following release:

“While attendance has been a priority for Mercer County Schools this year and while we continue to emphasize the importance of our students being in school, we also recognize the need to not attend school if a child has the flu or is exhibiting the symptoms of flu.

This announcement is a reminder to parents that when children miss school with flu-like symptoms, parent excuse have been and will continue to be accepted. In an effort to support parents in their decision making on this issue, Mercer County Schools is suspending all attendance incentives/reward programs through the end of February. We are and will continue to monitor student absences.”