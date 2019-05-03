Mercer County Schools Faced With Three Lawsuits After Pre-School Children Were Reportedly Abused

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Three separate lawsuits have been filed against Mercer County Schools, that claim children were mistreated and abused. One suit alleges repercussion if an employee spoke out against the misconduct, which she was later fired over.

According to court documents, the first complaint calls out The Mercer County Board Of Education, Alma Belcher, a teacher at Cumberland Heights, Steve Hayes, the principal of Cumberland Heights, and Superintendent Deborah Akers of Mercer County Schools. A.G. referred to as a five-year-old student at Cumberland Heights Early Learning Center in Bluefield, started being bullied beginning early in the 2018-2019 school year.

A.G. was also physically threatened by a student, allegedly. A.G.’s teacher, Belcher, reportedly forced the child to stay in her seat, while being bullied. The suit alleges that Belcher pushed the child and pulled out some of her hair.

On the same day, in early January, the teacher allegedly grabbed the student by the arms, shook her, and screamed in her face. The parents found a knot on the child’s head.

The suit alleges that Defendants Hayes and Akers knew of several children being abused and neglected by the same teacher. The suit goes on to say that Akers and Hayes never reported the incidents and did not comply with their legal reporting duties. The parents removed their child from Cumberland Heights after failure action from the school.

The child’s mother, named S.G. in the complaint, is an employee of Mercer County Schools and her job was threatened.

According to a second complaint, Amanda Shrewsbury, Belcher’s teacher aid, allegedly witnessed the abuse and neglect to students. The complaint alleges that Shrewsbury made around 57 complaints regarding Belcher’s misconduct between Thanksgiving 2018 and early January 2019. Shrewsbury contacted the principal about the misbehavior, and he allegedly told her not to contact the police because they would ban her.

On January 11, 2019, a separate BOE employee interviewed Shrewsbury while in the principal’s office. She told the BOE employee that children were being mistreated. Principal Hayes asked his secretary to provide him with an evaluation form in which he gave her a negative review. Hayes allegedly told Shrewsbury that Akers did not want her to accept any more positions with Mercer County Schools.

Principal Hayes allegedly threatened Shrewsbury if she cooperated with CPS and police regarding the potential investigation into Belcher’s mistreatment of students. After Shrewsbury made dozens of complaints about Belcher to hayes and Akers, and other MCBOE members, she was told later that day her services were no longer needed at the school since her job had been offered to and accepted by another MCBOE employee.

According to a third lawsuit, a three-year-old child referred to as B.H. is a special needs student. The suit alleges that Belcher, the same teacher mistreated and abused him. B.H.’s hands were allegedly glued together for punishment. His face and mouth were covered to stop him from crying to the extent that he essentially suffocated, the suit alleges. B.H. was illegally and repeatedly placed in a restraint chair in his regular class for long periods, he was also placed in a restraint chair in a separate room, at times with the lights off. His arms and legs were also pulled.

This is a developing story, stay with WOAY News as we continue to get updates.