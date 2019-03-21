Mercer County Schools Announce Make Up Days

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Schools have announced make-up days.

Due to recent school closures, Mercer County Schools has adjusted the calendar to now include March 29, May 10, May 13, May 14, May 15, May 16, May 17, and May 28, 2019, as Instructional Days.

Twelve make-up days were scheduled in the calendar when it was adopted.

Eleven of those days have now been used to reschedule previously missed days.