Mercer County Schools Announce 2019-2020 School Calendar

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Schools have approved and released the 2019-2020 school calendar.

Mercer County Schools will start classes on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and will end on Friday, June 5, 2020, for students.

On April 9, 2019, Board of Education meeting board members voted unanimously to adopt the following calendar for the 2020 school year.

Calendar Specifics:

• Begins Aug. 5 for employees, Aug. 8 for students

• Ends June 8 (Monday) for employees, June 5 (Friday) for students

• 12 days (OS and O) built in to be used to make up for missed instructional days

• Fall Break – A long weekend is built in for students (October 11 – 14) and employees (October 12 – 14). For employees, October 11, 2019, is scheduled as a CD Day.

• Thanksgiving Break – Three days, including Thanksgiving Day, is scheduled for students and employees (November 27 – 29, 2019)

• The first semester ends before Christmas (Dec. 20th) with One CD Day for employees Jan. 3rd; Students return Jan. 6th, 2020

• Winter Break – December 23, 2019 – January 5, 2020, for students; employees return January 3, 2020, for a CD Day

• Spring Break is scheduled the week before Easter (April 6 – April 10, 2020). An OS Day is scheduled for the Monday after Easter; however, it may be lost due to inclement weather. Spring Break may be lost due to inclement weather. These days will be scheduled last, after all, other potential make-up dates have been scheduled or converted for instructional use.

• Graduation – May 22, 2020

• Make-Up Days (O and OS Days) are scheduled. Potential make-up days are Feb. 17, March 16, March 23, March 30, April 13, May 7, May 8, May 11, May 26, May 27, May 28, and May 29, 2020. If we were to experience a severe winter, the Spring Break days of April 6 – 10 would be converted last as make-up days.

• Faculty Senate – Faculty Senate meetings are scheduled during the months of August, October, December, February, April, and June. Please calendar for specific dates. Administrator Meetings with Faculty have been scheduled for September 18th, November 20th, January 17th, March 13th, and May 20th.

• CD Dates – Four Curriculum Development Days are scheduled. These days will serve as professional development days for all employees. The CD dates are: August 5 and 6, October 11, 2019, and January 3, 2020.

• This calendar allows students a summer break of nine weeks (from the end of the 2018 – 2019 school year until the start of the 2019 -2020 school year)