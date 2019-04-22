Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Education

Mercer County Schools Adjusts 2019 School Calendar

Tyler Barker Apr 22, 2019

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) –  At the April 9, 2019, Board of Education meeting, board members approved adjusting the school calendar to convert May 29, 2019, to an Instructional Day.

By doing so, the last day of school for students will now be June 4, 2019, instead of the original date of June 5th.

When the calendar was developed, twelve (12) days were built in to use when instruction is canceled. Since Mercer County Schools used only eleven (11) of the twelve (12) scheduled make-up days, the calendar was adjusted. As previously announced, May 10th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, and 28th have also been converted to Instructional Days.

These were days which were built in the calendar to use as make-up days.

Tyler Barker

