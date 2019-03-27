Mercer County Residents Can Be Fined Or Serve Jail Time For Leaving Trash On Your Property

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – If you don’t pick up your garbage, Mercer County Deputies can now give you a ticket.

Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett tells WOAY that as of Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Mercer County Deputies will now be giving out citations to property owners for not cleaning up their trash. It’s a continued effort to Keep Mercer Clean campaign. If you are giving a citation, you will have ten days to make the changes, and if you don’t, then you will be fined and/or face jail time. Once given a citation, you will have to show a receipt to officials that you cleaned it up.

For more information, you can contact the Mercer County Commissioners.