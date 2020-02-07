Mercer County Prosecutor asking legislature for stricter penalties for meth distribution

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler has seen a major rise in the dealing of meth in Southern West Virginia.

Because of this, he asked Delegate John Shott to introduce legislation that would make the penalty for possession with the intent to deliver of meth go from the current 1 to 5 years to 3 to 15.

He is hoping this will help curb the violent incidents that have been occurring in Mercer County in relation to the trafficking of meth.

“All of these incidents have involved significant amounts of methamphetamine, which is an extremely dangerous substance and is overcoming Southern West Virginia, taking it over by storm,” Sitler said.

Sitler also said four years ago, he asked the legislature to restrict narcotics prescriptions and he said it has helped curb that issue, but that meth has taken its place.