Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney pre-files for candidacy

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler pre-filed to run again for his position today.

Sitler has over 20 years of criminal trial experience and served as the Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney before completing his first term as the prosecuting attorney, which ends in 2020.

“I’ve been in office since 2005. I’ve tried more murder cases than I think any attorney in Mercer County has, more child sexual abuse cases than any attorney in Mercer County and I want to continue to apply that experience to the benefit of our citizens,” says Sitler.

The election will take place next November.