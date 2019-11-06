Mercer County parents found guilty of murder and neglect in starvation case

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Anna Saunders Nov 06, 2019

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – After a two-day trial, a guilty verdict has come down for the Mercer County parents charged with child neglect resulting in death and murder of a child by parent. Their toddler, Jeremiah, died in November of 2018 from starvation.

Both parents, Corey and Christy Moore, were found guilty on both counts with a recommendation of mercy for both. A sentence has not been determined.

 

