Mercer County Organizations Support Children Reading

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Businesses and organizations gathered at Mercer Mall to support children’s education.

The 2019 annual Roll N’ Read theme was Clifford’s story adventures. Each organization used a book about Clifford to teach children different lessons, ranging from math to manners.

“I think it’s very good idea to teach children manners, and we thought that would be a great idea to have them practice some of the manners in Clifford’s book,” said WIC’s Diane Landy.

Some organizations read books to the children. Others prepared more hands on experiences such as coloring and making Valentine’s Day cards.

“They got to pick out some toys, got to get some good books, so they’ve had a great time,” said Emma Baker, whose daughter was participating.

At the end of the day, everyone at the event had the same goal in mind.

“I’m just hoping that we can help cultivate a love of reading for an entire lifetime for these children,” said Landy.