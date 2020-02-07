Mercer County officials say December murder has ties to the ‘Dirty Money Gang’

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On December 22, Mercer County Deputies responded to a call from Edward Duck III saying he had been shot at his home in Bluewell.

He later died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center. Now, four people have been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy. Ties to a gang have also been established.

Deron Yarrell and Deliezha Graveley were arraigned in Mercer County on Friday. Andrea Fry and Kaleb Merritt were arrested, charged and arraigned earlier this week.

“Mr. Duck’s murder appears to be in connection with a robbery scheme to take away money and a pound-and-a-half of methamphetamine from him,” Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said. “This is apparently part of the ‘Dirty Money Gang’s’ scheme to take over drug dealing in this particular area of Southern West Virginia.”

Detective Matthew Horn lead the investigation, but it took a collaborative effort as Yarrell fled to Detroit and was extradited. Gravely was already in for a parole violation. Fry was out on probation and picked up by Beckley Police Department, and Merritt was caught during a traffic stop in Bluefield for not wearing a seat belt.

“And during that traffic stop we also recovered a .40 caliber handgun. The type of handgun is a striker fired handgun which would match up to the type of gun that was used in the crime because looking at the primer strike, it was definitely a striker fired gun that struck the primer, so therefore this could possibly be the murder weapon,” Detective Horn said.

Detective Horn said they are still waiting for forensics and other labs to confirm exactly who did what, but they were all allegedly present.

The four allegedly stole money but left the drugs during the break-in.

This just adds to the growing concern of gang activity in Mercer County in relation to drug dealing.

“Everyday we have another violent incident, so really we’re in a state of war,” Sitler said.

Fry, Yarrell, and Graveley were all denied bond and are in Southern Regional Jail. Merritt was given a $500,000 bond and is in Southern Regional as well.