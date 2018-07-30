Mercer County Man Sentenced Up To 58 Years In Prison For Murder

UPDATE – (July 30, 2018) – A Mercer County man was sentenced up to 58 years in prison on Monday, July 30, 2018.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler tells WOAY that Orlando Davis received 40 years for second-degree murder and 5-18 years for second-degree robbery. Davis has already served 2 years. Davis could be eligible for parole after 15 of the 58 years but he is unlike to be granted parole due to a prior felony conviction.

Davis is accused of hitting a Save A Lot employee and knocking him unconscious as well as attacking a 54-year-old man in the Kroger bathroom and stealing his wallet. The second victim never regained consciousness and died from his injuries. Davis was a shot caller for the neighborhood Crips street gang based in California.

Original Story – (May 30, 2018)

BLUEFIELD– A man facing multiple charges in Mercer County has entered a plea agreement in court on Wednesday morning.

Orlando Davis entered a best interest plea to second degree murder and second degree robbery. A best interest plea means he is not admitting guilt, but admitting there is enough evidence to convict him. He told prosecutors he was too intoxicated to remember the incident.

Davis will be sentenced on July 30th.