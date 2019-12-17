Mercer County man receives maximum sentence for sexually assaulting minor

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man received the maximum sentence for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female.

The Honorable William J. Sadler, sentenced William Preston Harris, 22, to 10-25 years in the penitentiary. Harris pled guilty and was convicted of sexual assault 2nd degree for the assault of a 12-year-old female.

After the sentencing, Harris was immediately remanded back to Southern Regional Jail and into the custody of the Department of Corrections. He received the maximum amount of time for this conviction and will be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender. Harris will also be supervised by the Mercer County Probation Department under their enhanced sex offender supervision after he serves his sentence.

Mercer County Prosecutor, George V. Sitler, would like to thank Trooper A.S. Reed of the West Virginia State Police and Child Protect of Mercer County for the outstanding investigation in this case. Paul Cassell, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, handled this case and its prosecution.