Mercer County Man In Jail For Sexually Abusing Two Children Under Age 6

May 13, 2019, 17:19 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is in jail after sexually abusing two children under 6 years old.

According to Detectives, On March 7th, 2019, two children under the age of 6 were interviewed at Child Protect Of Mercer County following a CPS referral.  During the interview, both juveniles described incidents that allegedly occurred around mid-February while at their mother’s residence located in Princeton.  The juveniles, one boy, one girl, stated that Stanley Antonio Smith, touched them both inappropriately and Stanley made them touch him inappropriately.

Stanley allegedly didn’t have pants on and the boy’s clothes were off.

Stanley is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and is in Southern Regional Jail under a 30,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

