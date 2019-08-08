Mercer County man found guilty of Christmas Day murder

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man has been found guilty of 2nd-degree murder for the death of Angel Seal.

On December 23, 2017, a domestic violence petition was obtained by Angel Seal against Roger Lee Lemons Jr. where Ms. Seal claimed that Lemons had threatened to kill her and had physically choked her. On December 23, 2017, at approximately 11:05 pm, Lemons cell phones GPS showed him at her residence. At around 11:28 pm, Angela messaged her cousin stating that she thinks Lemons is knocking on her door and calling her from a different number. On Christmas Day, Seal’s body was found and reported to officers around 11 am. The Medical Examiner in Charleston determined that Seal’s death was by strangulation and several knife wound to her neck.

Lemons was seen in and out of Seal’s apartment several times the day after her murder but before it was known to anyone that she had been deceased. Security footage shows Lemons traveling the alleyway behind Mercer Street to the storm drain where Seal’s keys were found on Christmas Day. On January 26th, 2019, Lemons was seen on footage traveling back to Mercer Street where officers later located the knife handle and blade of the suspected murder weapon. Police also found Seal’s busted cellphone in the dumpster behind Mercer Street where Lemons was residing after he was removed from Seal’s home.

The jury found Lemon’s of second-degree murder and for violating a DVP order. He will be sentenced on October 4, 2019, at 9:30 am. He faces up to 41 years in prison.