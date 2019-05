PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is in jail after alleged sexual assault, and other charges.

According to Princeton Police, Eric Foster, is facing several counts of child sexual assault charges.

Foster is charged with sexual assault, manufacturing of child pornography, possession of child pornography, possession of child erotica and using a computer to solicit a minor.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar cash only bond.