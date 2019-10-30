BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Mercer County man arrested on sexual abuse charges
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Mercer County man arrested on sexual abuse charges

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 30, 2019, 09:43 am

50
0

LERONA, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is in jail for sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.

According to court documents, two children told authorities that Bobby Wyrick touched them inappropriately.   He told the two children not to tell anyone because he would get in trouble.

Wyrick is charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual abuse, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child, and two counts of incest.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostConcord University is collecting items for National Guard Troops
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X