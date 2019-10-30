Mercer County man arrested on sexual abuse charges

LERONA, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is in jail for sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.

According to court documents, two children told authorities that Bobby Wyrick touched them inappropriately. He told the two children not to tell anyone because he would get in trouble.

Wyrick is charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual abuse, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child, and two counts of incest.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.