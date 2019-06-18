Mercer County Man Arrested For Child Abuse

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his child and leaving visible injuries.

According to court documents, on June 17, 2019, officers were dispatched to a home in Princeton. Once officers arrived at the home, they were approached by two small girls who were frantic and crying. The oldest of the girls informed officers that her father, Steven Hall was inside the residence and had been drinking. She stated that her father had struck her and twisted her arm to the point where it was red to starting to bruise. Officers could smell the odor of alcohol from Hall, who was also slurring his speech.

Steven Hall has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,012 cash only bond.