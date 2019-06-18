Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Mercer County Man Arrested For Child Abuse
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch

Mercer County Man Arrested For Child Abuse

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jun 18, 2019, 11:05 am

46
0

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his child and leaving visible injuries.

According to court documents, on June 17, 2019, officers were dispatched to a home in Princeton. Once officers arrived at the home, they were approached by two small girls who were frantic and crying. The oldest of the girls informed officers that her father, Steven Hall was inside the residence and had been drinking. She stated that her father had struck her and twisted her arm to the point where it was red to starting to bruise. Officers could smell the odor of alcohol from Hall, who was also slurring his speech.

Steven Hall has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $5,012 cash only bond.

Previous PostRoute 19 Closed In Bradley After Logging Truck And Car Collide
Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X