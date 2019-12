WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One man is facing charges after he shot a woman in the foot.

Wyoming Deputies responded to the Covel Bottom area around 2:30 am, after Brandon Lambert of Mercer County allegedly shot a woman in the foot.

Lambert was taken into custody after short standoff with deputies.

He is charged with malicious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, 2 counts of destruction of property, and obstructing.