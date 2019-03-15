CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Mercer County Man Acquitted in Attempted Murder Trial
By Kassie SimmonsMar 15, 2019, 17:13 pm
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A jury found a Mercer County man accused of attempted murder and malicious wounding not guilty on Friday.
Stacy Burrell, 61, was accused of cutting a woman’s throat and throwing her off a bridge after hitting her over the head with a blunt object. The woman said she was able to swim to shore to seek help after the incident.
The trial lasted two days. After the attorneys made their final arguments Friday afternoon, the jury was released to deliberate. They returned with a ‘not guilty’ verdict in just over an hour.
