Mercer County Kids Back in Class

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The first kids in southern West Virginia are back in class on Thursday, kicking off the 2019-2020 school year.

At Lashmeet-Matoaka Elementary School, everyone from kids to the principal couldn’t wait to get started.

Principal Dina Smith says this year, kids have lots to look forward to. One of the many things going on is the addition of a STEM/STEAM room that will be used to teach kids of all ages about STEM fields and the arts.

