Mercer County father arrested for sexually abusing a minor, which he planned to marry

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after he allegedly sexually assaulted his child’s friend, which he intended to marry.

Bluefield Police investigated a sexual assault claim from a minor that took place in December of 2019. The minor advised she was over at a friend’s house when her friend tried to hook her up with the father, Phillip Rumley. One evening, they were all watching movies and playing cards, her friend left and the father took her into a bedroom and pinned her to the bed and attempted to kiss her. The victim told police that Rumley had attempted to put his hands down her pants, and up her shirt, which she thought she was going to be raped.

Detectives were able to obtain messages between the victim and Rumley. Detectives noticed a pattern of ‘grooming’, a method used by child molesters to gain the trust of their victims.

When Detectives interviewed Rumley, he admitted to kissing the victim and that the two were to be married after she turned 18. Rumley also told police he gave the victim alcohol.

Photographs Rumley’s genital area matched what the victim stated, which was put into evidence.

Rumley is charged with 1st-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian custodian, or a person of trust, and contribute to delinquency/neglect of child. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.