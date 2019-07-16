Mercer County Deputy Sworn In As Task Force Officer

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Sergeant Steven A. Sommers was sworn in with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Pittsburgh Division, Charleston RA as a Task Force Officer with the West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Sgt. Sommers joined the WV Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in 2012, investigating the exploitation of children using digital technology in Mercer and surrounding counties and in 2018 became a special investigator with the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, investigating crimes against children and sexually motivated crimes. Since then, numerous individuals have been charged and convicted in state and federal court.

Recognizing the need to be proactive in identifying and arresting persons that would commit these crimes, Sheriff T. A. Bailey authorized the dedication of resources to that cause. Sheriff T. A. Bailey stated, “Child victims and victims of human trafficking do not have a voice and we must be their voice. Criminals do not follow jurisdictional lines, which is very common with these investigations. That is why it is important to work with our partners at the Federal, State, and local level to bring these individuals to justice and protect our children.”