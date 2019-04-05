Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage

Mercer County Deputies Warning Residents Of Scammers

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 05, 2019, 10:19 am

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of scammers who may be soliciting funds for local law enforcement.

The sheriff’s department released the following information: “We’ve received information that scammers may be soliciting funds for “local law enforcement” by spoofing local numbers. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the Mercer County Deputy Sheriff’s Association are not conducting any fund-raising campaigns. Please share with your friends and family. If they have questions, they should contact their local law enforcement offices before donating.”





