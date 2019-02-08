Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Mercer County Delegate: Residents should be able to deny housing to gays
NewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

Mercer County Delegate: Residents should be able to deny housing to gays

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 08, 2019, 09:56 am

89
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia delegate says residents should have the freedom to fire or deny someone housing based on their sexual orientation.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Republican Del. Eric Porterfield of Mercer County spoke out Wednesday in favor of a bill that would limit what ordinances cities are allowed to enact.

The bill was proposed by Republican Del. Tom Bibby, whose city recently passed an ordinance adding LGBTQ discrimination protections to its code, as have nearly a dozen other cities.

Porterfield said it’s not a legislator’s job to legislate behavior, adding that LGBT groups are “socialists” who do not protect gays. He told the committee “We cannot allow discriminatory bigots to determine how our citizens are going to live.”

Other delegates condemned his statements. Porterfield declined the newspaper’s request for comment.

Previous PostFayette County Man Leads Police On High Speed Chase Through Two Counties
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X