Mercer County CVB hosting meet and greet about tourism

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday, the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is conducting a mobile office event in Princeton.

The Appalachian Coffee House will serve as a temporary meeting place for the CVB, where anyone interested in tourism information can talk over a cup of coffee.

Jamie Null, Executive Director of the Mercer County CVB, is helping coordinate the sit-down.

“We’re just gonna have a mobile office so that people who are in Princeton or Athens, in Pipestem as well, who maybe not come to Bluefield all the time but want to talk to us, want to get some information, wanna learn more about what we do. Even small business owners, if they have a tourism idea that they wanna bounce off of us we’re there just to chat. It’s really informal,” says Null.

The event will take place ton Tuesday, February 25th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.