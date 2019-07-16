Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mercer County Commissioner One of Twenty County Leaders Picked to Participate in National Program

Anna SaundersBy Jul 15, 2019, 22:31 pm

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett will participate in a program put on by the National Association of Counties in two weeks.

Leaders from 20 counties in the country were invited to attend the Economic Mobility Leadership Network. Puckett will be traveling to a county in Oregon and then to counties in Minnesota and Maryland. The idea is to see what these counties, who have had success in economic mobility, are doing to see if it can be implemented back home.  

“It’s really just a great opportunity to kind of see what else is going on in the country and really focus on what we can bring back home, what works in these different places, no matter where you are whether it’s a big county or it’s very small,” Puckett said. “Try to take that and bring it back home to Mercer County. That will help us move forward in a very progressive way.”

Puckett will be in Oregon from July 30th to August 1st. The other two trips will take place later on in the Fall. 

