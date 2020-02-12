Mercer County becomes a second amendment sanctuary county

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Mercer County Commissioners joined other counties across our State to become a second amendment sanctuary.

Commissioners on Tuesday night voted in favor of becoming a second amendment sanctuary. Becoming a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary is to prohibit or impede the enforcement of specific gun control measures that some say violate their 2nd Amendment.

Commissioner Greg Puckett says: “Certainly, I, as well as my fellow Commissioners and other elected officials, have sworn to protect and defend all laws (including the second amendment) and willfully do so in our efforts to secure, protect and defend the rights of those we serve.”

McDowell County joins Fayette, Nicholas, Cabell, Logan, Putnam, Preston, and Wirt Counties in West Virginia.