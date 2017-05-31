WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Mercer County Airport Receives $70,000 Grant

By May 31, 2017, 09:47 am

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins announced on Tuesday that the Mercer County Airport Authority has received a grant of $70,000 dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration for the Mercer County Airport in Bluefield.

The grant will be used to fund the design work to rehabilitate over 4,000 feet of runway, ensuring it is structurally sound.

Jenkins said the Mercer County Airport holds tremendous potential for economic development, and tourism, for Southern West Virginia and Virginia. This grant will build on previous investments in this airport, and help improve the flying experience for pilots and passengers alike.

