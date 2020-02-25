Mercer Co. authorities led on high-speed chase

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were in pursuit of a vehicle during a high speed chase yesterday afternoon.

Around 12:40 p.m., dispatchers say Bluefield West Virginia Police initiated a chase with a red Kia Spectra. It’s unclear what led to the chase, but the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police soon joined.

The driver led authorities on a 20 minute chase from Princeton Ave. to Rt. 460, past Mercer Mall, down Airport Road and finally ending at Littlesburg Road after coming off of Rt. 52.

No injuries were reported. Dispatchers say at least one person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.