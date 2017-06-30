Mercer Co. animal shelter says all piglets have homes after wreck

Advertisement



PRINCETON, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS / WOAY-TV) — All but 500 baby pigs survived a crash of the large truck they were being hauled in Thursday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Mercer County, authorities said.

Some of the piglets that were rounded up went to the Mercer County Animal Shelter. An employee there said this morning that all of them had been taken in by families.

The rig was traveling north between Bluefield and Princeton at around 1:30 p.m. when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with another truck and lost control–flipping his pig-hauling truck in the median.

There were 2,300 piglets on board and all but about 500 survived the initial crash. Several others will likely have to be euthanized, authorities said.

Photo Courtesy: WV METRONEWS

